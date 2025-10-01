Defense Minister Israel Katz: "The IDF is currently completing the capture of the Netzarim Corridor to the west coast of Gaza, dividing Gaza between north and south. This will tighten the siege around Gaza City, and anyone leaving the city southwards will be forced to pass through the IDF's checkpoints."

"This is a last chance for Gaza residents who are interested in moving south and leaving Hamas terrorists isolated in Gaza City itself, in the face of IDF activity that is continuing at full strength. Those who remain in Gaza will be terrorists and supporters of terrorism," he continued.

"The IDF is prepared for all possibilities and is determined to continue its activities - until all the hostages are returned and Hamas disarms, on the way to ending the war," Katz concluded.