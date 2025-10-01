Sources within the murderous terror organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip told the Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper that “some senior figures in the organization have informed the leadership abroad that it should consider the proposal positively to end the war,” and that “there is also support for this from the leadership of the military wing.”

However, according to the same sources, there is another stance within Hamas claiming that “the plan is a deception, and the United States is interested in securing a personal achievement for Trump, along with the return of the hostages only, and then continuing the war in other ways,” leading them to oppose the proposal.