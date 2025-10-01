Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Maj.-Gen. David Zini and congratulated him on the governmental appointment to the post of Director of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu told Zini that he is fully confident that he is the right person to lead the organization, and wished him good luck in this important role in Israel's security.

"The Prime Minister wishes to thank 'S', who has served as the interim Director of the ISA during the past few months, for his dedicated work," the statement said.