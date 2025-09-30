The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated on September 9th, 2025, the terrorist Muhammad Rashid Muhammad Masri, a Hamas Nukhba Company Commander in the Beit Hanoun Battalion.

Masri infiltrated into Israeli territory during the brutal October 7th massacre and was directly involved in the April 19, 2025, attack against IDF troops in Beit Hanoun. In this attack, Warrant Officer G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra was killed, and a medical officer, combat medic, and additional soldier were severely injured.

In addition, throughout the war, Masri advanced terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and IDF troops.