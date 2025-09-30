The State Prosecutor’s Office yesterday filed a statement of indictment against a Jerusalem resident arrested on suspicion of assisting the terrorists who carried out the deadly attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem earlier this month. A serious indictment is expected to be filed against him in the coming days.

According to the suspicion, he served as the driver who transported the two terrorists in his vehicle to the Ramot Junction, while they were armed with the weapons later used in the attack.