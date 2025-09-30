Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar will hold a diplomatic visit on Tuesday in Serbia.

During his visit to Serbia, Minister Sa’ar will meet with President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister Djuro Macut, Foreign Minister Marko Đurić, and Speaker of the Parliament Ana Brnabić.

In addition, Minister Sa’ar will deliver a joint press statement with Foreign Minister Đurić and meet with leaders of the local Jewish community.

During the visit, Minister Sa’ar will visit the “Menorah in Flames” memorial in Belgrade, commemorating the Jews of Belgrade and Serbia who were murdered in the Holocaust.