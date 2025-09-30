צה"ל חיסל שני מחבלי חיזבאללה שקידמו מתווי טרור לעבר אזרחי ישראל צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Monday, the IDF struck and eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Mohammad Abbas Shashoua, who was responsible for artillery in the Sohmor area in southern Lebanon.

Throughout the war, the terrorist advanced numerous rocket attacks toward Kiryat Shmona and the Golan Heights, and was recently involved in reestablishing terrorist infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon and advanced terror attacks against IDF troops.

Additionally, on Monday, the terrorist Muhammad Hussein Yassin, a senior terrorist in Hezbollah’s Shaqif area’s artillery unit, was eliminated.

Throughout the war, the terrorist advanced many terror attacks toward the Galilee panhandle and Kiryat Shmona, and operated to reestablish terror infrastructure sites in the area, and was involved in weapon smuggling to the south of the Litani River.

The terrorist’s activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.