Prime Minister Netanyahu praised the Trump Administration's plan for Gaza as "realistic" instead of insisting that an unreformed Palestinian Authority govern the enclave.

“I appreciate your firm position that the PA could have no role whatsoever in Gaza without undergoing a radical and genuine transformation,” Netanyahu said. “It won’t come as a surprise to you that the vast majority of Israelis have no faith that the PA leopard will change its spots. But rather than wait for this miraculous transformation, your plan provides a practical and realistic path forward for Gaza in the coming years, in which Gaza will be administered - neither by Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority - but by those committed to a genuine peace with Israel.”