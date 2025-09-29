At the request of MK Tzvi Sukkot, the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee will hold an emergency session on October 15, immediately after the Sukkot holiday, to address the threat of drones being used to smuggle weapons and other goods from Egypt.

In his letter to the committee chairman, MK Sukkot warned that the phenomenon poses “a severe security risk to the State of Israel and its citizens” — both because large amounts of weapons are flowing into criminal networks and because such weapons could also end up in the hands of terrorist groups inside the country.