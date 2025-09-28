A short while ago, the IDF struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City. According to the IDF, the building contained military infrastructure belonging to Hamas that was used to advance and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops in the area.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians as much as possible, including advanced warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, brutally exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activities," the IDF stated.