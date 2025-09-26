El Al announced that it will operate a dedicated rescue flight from Bucharest to Israel on Saturday night, after hundreds of Hasidic Jews returning from Uman were stranded in Romania due to congestion at border crossings and cancellations of flights by foreign airlines.

According to El Al, the flight will be operated on one of its large aircraft, with over 300 seats offered to the organizers of the canceled flights. El Al noted that the move was agreed upon after discussions with Shas Chairman MK Rabbi Aryeh Deri, the Minister of Transportation and the Minister of Finance.

It was also stated that the company will continue to assist Israelis in emergency situations around the world and to enable their safe return to Israel.