Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir congratulates "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a powerful and important speech from the UN stage.

"We must continue with all our strength: Defeat the Hamas monsters in Gaza quickly, while stopping the "humanitarian" aid that the Prime Minister declared in his speech was stolen by Hamas, and bury the nightmare of the "Palestinian" state - to crush the terrorist organization that calls itself the "Palestinian Authority" in Judea and Samaria, which should be an inseparable part of the State of Israel. Until complete victory."