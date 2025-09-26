Minister of Communications Dr. Shlomo Karhi: "Thank you to Prime Minister Netanyahu for a historic, clear and proud speech, which proved to the world Israel's position, its righteousness and its strength.

Netanyahu proved to the world that Israel is the key to the solution: a strong, innovative and moral state that stands at the forefront of the enlightened countries' fight against terrorism, and is capable of bringing the peoples of the region to an era of peace, prosperity and security.

The countries that seek to establish a Palestinian state within Israel - encourage terror and murder against Jews and against the West. It will never happen! We will not surrender to terror - we will defeat it with God's help!"