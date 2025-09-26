Following IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

As part of IDF activity in the Gaza City area, IDF troops dismantled infrastructure both above and below ground, including military and underground infrastructure sites used by terrorists to conceal themselves. The troops also located weapons and numerous explosive devices that had been planted in the area.

Additionally, IDF troops identified a terrorist carrying a bobby-trapped object nearby them and directed an aerial strike. As a result of the strike, secondary explosions were seen, testifying to the presence of explosive materials.

Over the past day, the IAF struck over 140 targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, tunnel shafts, military infrastructure, and additional terrorist infrastructure.