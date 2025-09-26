The Hamas terrorist organization issued a statement in response to the speech by Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas at the United Nations General Assembly.

"We completely reject the alignment of the PA chairman with the false Zionist narrative that accuses Hamas of attacking civilians. Any attempt to impose hegemony on our people and their will is doomed to fail. We consider the PA chairman’s emphasis that Hamas will have no role as an assault on the right of our Palestinian people to determine their fate and choose their leadership, and as a deplorable surrender to external dictates," the organization stated.

"We emphasize that the weapons of the 'resistance' cannot be compromised as long as the occupation sits on our land and oppresses our people. We condemn the PA chairman’s demand to surrender them. The only way to protect our national cause and counter the fascist occupation’s plans to destroy and displace our people in Gaza, annex the West Bank, and Judaize Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa is through unity and national consensus on a comprehensive struggle plan against the criminal Zionist occupation," Hamas declared.