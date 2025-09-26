The chairman of the Subcommittee on Judea and Samaria Affairs of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Tzvi Sukkot, responded to US President Donald Trump's statement that he would not allow Israel to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

"The sovereignty of the Jewish people over the Jewish homeland does not depend on any external factor, no matter how friendly or supportive. In the face of the outrageous recognition by European countries of a Palestinian terror state, sovereignty must be applied already in this term," he said.