Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President of Paraguay Santiago Peña in New York

According to a statement from Netanyahu's office, the Prime Minister and President Peña discussed the expansion of cooperation between Israel and Paraguay in a variety of fields — security, technology, energy, and more.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Peña for his unwavering support of Israel and his firm stance against antisemitism and against terror, which was expressed also in Paraguay's designations of the IRGC, Hezbollah and Hamas as terror organizations," the statement said.

"The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for Paraguay's staunch opposition to anti-Israeli bias at the United Nations, the International Criminal Court and other international bodies," it added.