IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir spoke on Thursday night with MG (res.) David Zini and congratulated him on his approval as the Director of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

"The Chief of General Staff said he was confident that Zini would bring his personal abilities, leadership, and the experience he gained as a combat commander in the IDF to the ISA," said the statement.

"In addition, the Chief of General Staff further noted that cooperation between the organizations is critical to the security of the state of Israel, and that the IDF, and he personally, will stand behind David Zini as needed to ensure his success in the role."

"For his part, Zini thanked the Chief of General Staff for all the years of joint service under his command and for the way in which he leads the IDF. The two agreed to meet soon."