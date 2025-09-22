Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar held a phone call earlier today with the Leader of the Opposition in Australia, Sussan Ley. The discussion focused on the Australian Government’s decision to recognize a “Palestinian state,” the ongoing war in Gaza, and bilateral relations between Israel and Australia.

Sa'ar expressed Israel's appreciation for her position opposing the Government of Australia’s recent decision and for her announcement that, should there be a change of government in Australia, this decision would be reversed. He outlined to her Israel’s objectives in the war in Gaza and the major efforts being made to enable the continued flow of humanitarian assistance under challenging conditions.

Sa'ar also stressed that Israel is well aware of the many friends it has in Australia and distinguishes between the Government and the people of Australia, and extended an invitation to Ley to visit Israel.