Syria reported that President Ahmed al-Shara was interviewed by CBS's "60 Minutes", in an episode that will be broadcast shortly. During the interview, he referred to the steps taken by US President Donald Trump.

Al-Shara said that "President Trump took a significant step towards Syria when he lifted the sanctions in a swift, brave and historic decision."

He added: "Trump understood that Syria must be safe, stable and united. This is in the interest of all countries in the world, not just Syria. I believe that we should meet and discuss many issues and common interests between Syria and the US."