US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters and was asked whether, despite Israel and the US not participating in the two-nation conference of France and Saudi Arabia at the UN, he supports a diplomatic solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump replied: "I would like to see a diplomatic solution. There is a lot of anger and a lot of hatred, and it has been like this for many years, it is not new." He added: "Hopefully we will be able to do something, we are handling Gaza very strongly now, it is a real mess."