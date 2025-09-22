A brown puppy, a few months old, found dead on a hill near Homesh, has been diagnosed as positive for rabies.

Two people bitten by the dog were referred for rabies treatment. Additionally, approximately 30 others who were exposed have been sent to the health bureau to consider rabies treatment.

The Ministry of Health urges anyone who had contact, or whose animals had contact, with the infected animal or a stray animal in the area of the incident between September 9, 2025, and September 19, 2025, inclusive, to urgently contact the Netanya regional health bureau.