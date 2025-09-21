The Orthodox Union, the largest umbrella organization of Orthodox Jews in America, condemned multiple countries announcing recognition of a Palestinian state.

"The announcement by several countries, including the UK, France, Canada and Australia, in support of recognition of a Palestinian state ahead of the Two State Solution conference this week represents a profound strategic and moral failure. Israel left Gaza in 2005 and the Palestinians used the opportunity to build a radical enclave committed to Israel's destruction, as they made clear on October 7. Hamas has celebrated the recognition of Palestinian statehood as the product of October 7. It is patently obvious that rewarding terrorism undermines the very foundation of peace. Recognition of statehood under these conditions does not advance coexistence; it legitimizes extremism and communicates that terror works. Peace can only be built when both parties are ready to accept the existence of the other. Israel will always welcome Arabs while the Palestinian territories are by law Judenrein, places where Jews are banned and will remain Judenrein”