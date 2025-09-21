Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the recognition of a Palestinian state by the UK, Canada, and Australia.

"After the atrocities of October 7, while Hamas continues its campaign of terror, and while it continues to cruelly hold 48 hostages in the tunnels and dungeons of Gaza, the recognition of a Palestinian state by some nations today is, not surprisingly, cheered by Hamas," the President stated on Sunday.

"It will not help one Palestinian, it won’t help free one hostage, and it will not help us reach any settlement between Israelis and Palestinians. It will only embolden the forces of darkness. This is a sad day for those who seek true peace," he concluded.