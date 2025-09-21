Hadash-Ta'al Party Chairman MK Ayman Odeh congratulated the recognition of a Palestinian statehood by the UK, Canada, and Australia, and announced that he would propose a bill in the Knesset for a similar recognition by Israel.

"I welcome the decision of Britain, Australia, and Canada to recognize a Palestinian state. The Palestinian people are not the best people in the world, but there is no people in the world better than them," Odeh wrote.

He added: "On the first day of the winter session, I will place on the Knesset table a bill to recognize a Palestinian state. Because there are two peoples here, and the State of Israel must also recognize this simple fact."