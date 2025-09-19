Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the exposure of the terrorist cell in Ramallah that planned to launch rockets at Israeli communities, saying "The IDF and Shin Bet arrested a terrorist cell in the Ramallah area that planned to launch rockets at Israeli communities. Our forces also uncovered a lathe for manufacturing rockets."

Bennett emphasized that the conclusion emerging from the case is unequivocal: "The rule is simple - any territory transferred to the Palestinians becomes a terrorist base. Therefore, it is forbidden to hand over territories, it is forbidden to allow the establishment of a Palestinian state, and it is imperative to maintain freedom of action for IDF soldiers everywhere. Only in this way will we maintain the security of Israeli citizens."