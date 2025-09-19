The Yesha Council responded to the seizure of the cell that manufactured rockets in Ramallah and called for the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

"When the Israeli government continues to stutter, terror raises its head again and intensifies. The time has come to stop the concept of subservience to the world and to cut off the dream of destroying us. Those who don't apply sovereignty give hope to terror and invite the rockets and the next massacre in the center of the country. Netanyahu. It's either sovereignty or Palestine."