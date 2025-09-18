Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Thursday following the deaths of six IDF soldiers in Gaza and at the Jordanian border.

"This is a difficult evening. I send the condolences of the entire people to the families of Lt.-Col. (Res.) Yitzhak Harosh and Sgt. Oran Hershko, who were killed today in an abhorrent terrorist attack at the Allenby Crossing.

"Four of our heroic fighters fell in battle today: Maj. Omri Chai ben Moshe, a company commander in the Dekel Battalion, and three cadets - Lt. Ron Arieli, Lt. Eitan Avner ben Itzhak, and Lt. Eran Shelem.

"They fought bravely for the defeat of Hamas and the return of all of our hostages. My wife and I, together with the entire people of Israel, send our heartfelt condolences to their families and wish the wounded a speedy recovery. In the spirit of their heroism and in the strength of the souls of our fighters, we will continue to strike our enemies forcefully until we complete our war objectives. May their memories be blessed. May G-d avenge them."