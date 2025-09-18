The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that four soldiers were killed by an explosive device in the Rafah area.

- Major Omri Chai Ben Moshe, aged 26, from Tzafria, a commander of a company in the "Dekel" Battalion, Officers' Training School, served as a company commander in the Paratroopers Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Lieutenant Ron Arieli, aged 20, from Hadera, a cadet in the “Dekel” Battalion, Officers’ Training School, served as a combat soldier in the Golani Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Lieutenant Eitan Avner Ben Itzhak, aged 22, from Har Brakha, a cadet in the “Dekel” Battalion, Officers’ Training School, served as a combat soldier in the Commando Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Lieutenant Eran Shelem, aged 23, from Ramat Yohanan, a cadet in the “Dekel” Battalion, Officers’ Training School, served as a combat soldier in Sayeret Matkal, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

