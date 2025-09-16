Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a statement this evening from the operational center in the Kirya, alongside the Defense Minister, the Deputy Chief of Staff, the Head of the National Security Council, and senior IDF commanders.

"Our forces are operating in several theaters," said Netanyahu. "A few minutes ago, our pilots attacked the port of Hudaydah in Yemen - it is the main supply port for the Houthi terrorist regime."

He said, "In Gaza City, we are working to achieve the enemy's defeat, and at the same time to evacuate the population. We are making efforts to open additional routes to enable a faster evacuation of the Gazan population, to separate them from the terrorists."