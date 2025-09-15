A short while ago, the IDF struck a Hezbollah headquarters in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon.

"The presence of the headquarters in the area constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues its attempts to rehabilitate its terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon, while endangering Lebanon's civilians and using them as human shields. The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to the State of Israel," the military said.