The IDF and COGAT announced that, as part of the efforts to adjust the humanitarian response in the southern Gaza Strip, in recent weeks, under the leadership of COGAT, measures have been advanced to adapt the humanitarian response in the southern Gaza Strip.

Accordingly, the transfer of food, medical equipment, and shelter supplies has been increased. In addition, steps have been taken in the fields of water and medical response in the southern Gaza Strip.

"It should be emphasized that the humanitarian infrastructure in the south is prepared for the expected population volume," the announcement stated.