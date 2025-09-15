Key representatives of the protest movement against the government sharply criticized its response to the Supreme Court, in which it expressed willingness to discuss the process of terminating the Attorney General’s tenure, according to a report on Channel 12 News.

They stated, “The response from the ‘Hamas is an asset’ government to the Supreme Court last night reminds us all that this is a criminal government that ridicules and disrespects the law in Israel through a pathetic and dangerous attempt to distort decision-making processes and proper governance.”