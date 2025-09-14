A short while ago, the IDF struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City.

According to the IDF, Hamas terrorists planted intelligence gathering means and positioned observation posts to monitor the location of IDF troops in the area, and to advance terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and IDF troops.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians as much as possible, including advanced warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.