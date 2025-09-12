Eli, brother of hostage Evyatar David, was interviewed on Galei Tzahal after a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House: "It was a short meeting, we were very focused. The president was interested in our stories and he reiterated his commitment to bringing back the hostages in a deal. I asked him to make sure the hostages receive food and water."

Regarding the Israeli attack against the Hamas leadership in Qatar, Eli said: "We are afraid, we don't know how it will affect a deal, and it could affect one way or the other - it's scary."