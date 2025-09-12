The Gulf states are considering re-evaluating relations with Israel following the attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, as reported by Kan News.

An emergency conference of the leaders of Arab and Islamic countries will be held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Sunday, in order to form a united front against Israel and its government. According to a source in the Saudi royal family, who spoke to Kan News, the conference may also raise issues such as boycott moves against Israel and a re-evaluation of relations with it.