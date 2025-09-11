Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar mourned the death of American activist Charlie Kirk.

"The people of Israel lost a true friend today, and right-wing individuals worldwide bow their heads in response to the horrific and shocking murder of Charlie Kirk, a legendary figure who fought for justice and truth with his rare rhetorical talent. Only cowardly, despicable individuals, unable to confront the truth, resort to such acts and murder in cold blood. We must continue to fight for the truth and amplify the important voices that Charlie raised against a collection of lies spread by antisemitic Israel-haters. This is Charlie’s legacy," Zohar said.