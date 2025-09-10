A source in Kata'ib Hezbollah told AFP that the release of Israeli hostage Elizabeth Tsurkov was carried out "to prevent conflicts in Iraq and to bring about the withdrawal of the American forces."

The source noted that the release was carried out according to "our conditions," with the central demand being to avoid military confrontation and to end the US presence in Iraq without fighting. The source added that "she was released and not rescued; no military operation was carried out to free her."