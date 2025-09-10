President Isaac Herzog commented on the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov from captivity in Iraq.

"I am so moved to see the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was kidnapped in Iraq over two and a half years ago. The end of her nightmare, and her release is truly wonderful news," said Herzog.

I thank all those involved in bringing about Elizabeth’s release and everyone around the world and in Israel who fought for her freedom. Special thanks go to all the partners, and especially to US President Donald Trump for his commitment to securing her release."

"May we soon hear good news as well about the 48 hostages still being cruelly held in the hell of captivity in Gaza," concluded Herzog.