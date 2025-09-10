After the conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Emma Tsurkov, Elizabeth's sister, published a post in Hebrew on X in which she thanked Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

"I am full of gratitude and joy to announce that my sister Elizabeth has been released from captivity in Iraq. I am grateful to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to the Hostages and Missing Persons Coordinator Gal Hirsch for their dedication and determined leadership that brought Elizabeth home. Huge thanks also to US President Donald Trump and his envoy Adam Boehler."