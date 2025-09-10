Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Today, hostage Elizabeth Tsurkov was released, an Israeli citizen who was abducted in March 2023 in Iraq. Through a team effort led by the Coordinator for the Hostages and Missing Persons, Gal Hirsch, which lasted many long months and after great efforts, we succeeded in bringing about her release."

He added, "This evening, I spoke with Emma and Avital, Elizabeth's sisters, and in the moving conversation, I told them that all the people of Israel are happy to see her back home again. We will continue to fight with vigor and determination until we bring all our hostages home—both the living and the dead."