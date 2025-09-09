The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters issued a statement on behalf of the families of the hostages who are "following with deep concern and great concern the developments in Doha."

The families wrote that they have "great concern now hovers over the price that the hostages may pay. We know from the survivors of captivity who have returned that the revenge directed against the hostages is cruel. The chance of their return now faces greater uncertainty than ever, with one thing that is absolutely certain - their time is running out."