Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the imposition of a series of civil sanctions on the relatives of the terrorists who carried out the murderous attack in Jerusalem and residents of their villages.

As part of the directive, illegal structures in the villages will be demolished, and 750 work permits and entry permits to Israel will be revoked. The decision was made in accordance with the recommendation of the security establishment and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Ghassan Alian.