Mahmoud Mardawi, a senior official with the murderous terrorist organization Hamas, claimed in an interview with Al Jazeera that Israel has already received a proposal for a deal on August 18, but has not responded since.

"The proposal isn't new, and the Israelis discussed it in Doha, but since then they've backed away with excuses, and Netanyahu isn't interested in negotiations - he's the obstacle," claimed Mardawi, who added that the proposals so far do not include a ceasefire or protection for the Palestinian Arab people, and leave many issues vague. "We're waiting for Netanyahu's response," he noted.