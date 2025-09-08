Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated this evening (Monday): "The entire people of Israel bows its head over four fallen Armored Corps soldiers: Staff-Sgt. Uri Lamed, Sgt. Gadi Cotal, Sgt. Amit Arye Regev and another soldier whose name has yet to be released for publication, who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip."

"My wife and I, together with all citizens of Israel, send our condolences to the bereaved families, share in their deep sorrow and embrace them.

"Our fighters acted with bravery and dedication for the defeat of Hamas and the return of all our hostages. In the spirit of their heroism, we will not relent in these missions until they are achieved.

"May their memories be blessed and enshrined in our hearts forever," the Prime Minister concluded.