The Orthodox Union commented on this morning's attack in Jerusalem: "We are grief-stricken by the killings and woundings of commuters and students waiting for their bus on a sunny Monday morning in Jerusalem.

"The Palestinian terrorists committing this monstrous act will be richly rewarded by the Palestinian Authority. There will be no investigation, debate, or discussion in the political arena or in the media about the legitimacy of targets, proportionality, and collateral damage. There will be precious little in the way of global condemnation for this deliberate attack on innocent civilians. The investigations and condemnations are reserved exclusively for the IDF, the one fighting force in this conflict that - while imperfect - acts to protect its own citizens and minimize civilian harm amongst its opponents."