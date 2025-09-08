Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a mostly tepid condemnation of the terror attack, which claimed the lives of six Jews in Jerusalem, failing to mention the identities of the murderers or the victims, and referring to the location of the attack in Israel's capital as "East Jerusalem."

"Canada condemns the terrorist attack in East Jerusalem today that has taken civilian lives and injured so many. Canadians extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones, and we are keeping the people of Israel in our thoughts.

"Together with our partners and allies, we will keep working with urgency and determination in support of lasting peace and security for the region."