The IDF Spokesperson announced that IDF and Border Police forces initiated a counterterrorism operation overnight (Monday), in the area of the Sanur Valley, to thwart terrorism in the region.

As part of the operation, IDF soldiers, guided by the ISA, apprehended a terrorist who had been advancing terror attacks.

In addition, the forces located and confiscated terror funds and weapons during the activity in the area.

Security forces are currently continuing to operate in the area, while simultaneously operating in the Ramallah area, encircling nearby villages.