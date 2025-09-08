Yamam and Israel Police worked together with Shin Bet operational unit fighters under intelligence guidance from the General Security Service, in a targeted hunt for two central suspects involved in the incident in which policeman Niv Peretz was killed and arrested the two suspects near the Haifa port.

Border Police Commander, Superintendent Itzhak Brik, praised the forces' activity and said: "The Border Police fighters acted quickly and decisively, just as is expected of Border Police fighters. In a sharp and professional action, they brought the suspects into custody. Our hearts go out to the family of the policeman who fell during an operational activity and we embrace them at this difficult time."