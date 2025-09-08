Following the Ramot Junction murders, Minister Orit Strock warned that Oslo turned Jerusalem’s perimeter into “terror nests.”

She urged applying the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams security model to the capital’s surroundings.

On President Trump’s proposal, Struck said talks must ensure the return of hostages, Hamas disarmament, Gaza demilitarization, and full Israeli control. She opposed prisoner releases: “Jewish blood must not become profitable. Jerusalem residents’ lives are no less important than those of the abductees.”